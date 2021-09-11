Footballers turn out in memory of tragic Alfie
Northiam 75 hosted Robertsbridge United in a special football match in aid of the Brompton Fountain.
It’s a charity supporting the children’s units at Royal Brompton Hospital, the UK’s leading specialist heart and lung centre. The match was in memory of popular local youngster Alfie Weedon who sadly passed away in 2019.
The game started with Northiam pressing but a string of saves from the Robertsbridge keeper kept it level. On the half hour mark, a mistake at the back led to an own goal and Robertsbridge went 1-0 up. In the second half after a rotation of players, it took Northiam only 10 minutes to level and then in front. By the hour mark it was 4-1 to Northiam. More superb saves from the Robertsbridge keeper to keep it that way.
It was a great game of football for all the right seasons and a massive thank you went to Robertsbridge for being part of the evening.
With a crowd of more than 100 in attendance to watch the game, plus a raffle and teas and coffees on sale the event raised £1,346, with more donations to still come in as the fundraising continues. Alfie’s mum Helen and his older brother Sean were among those who attended.