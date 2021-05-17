Former Gillingham defender commits to Hastings United cause

Contrct extenion: Craig Stone / Picture: Scott White

The former Gillingham, Ebbsfleet and Tonbridge Angels player extends his stay at The Pilot Field combining his role as U23/18s manager at Gillingham.

It's another boost for a squad already strengthened by a string of stars putting pen to paper for 2021-22.

Stone said: “The people at the club are great, the fans are great, the management team are great to play for and the squad of players are unreal but that all said I committed to the club two years ago to help get Hastings United promoted, something prevented because of the Covid postponements. My commitment hasn’t changed and I was never going to be signing anywhere else other than Hastings United!”

United manager Chris Agutter said: “Stoney re-signing is unbelievably good news for me and the team. Since he signed we have barely lost and alongside Gaz he has formed an incredible central defensive partnership that is the understandable envy of the rest of the competition.

"Stoney is an out and out winner, he’s demanding of his teammates, demanding of the staff and demanding of the club as a whole. His positive influence cannot be underestimated.”

CEO Billy Wood added: “Since the curtailment of last season we as a club have looked at what we need to push on again and in doing so will continue to support Chris in keeping and bringing in the best we can possibly bring in.