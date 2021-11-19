Former Gillingham defender joins Hastings United on loan

Hastings United have announced the signing of a former Gillingham defender on an initial one-month loan deal from Folkestone Invicta

The 22-year-old, who can operate at either centre-back or right-back, will be available for selection for tomorrow's Isthmian South East clash at Sussex rivals Three Bridges.

O'Mara spent six years at the Gills having joined them at the age of 13. He made his professional debut during the 2017-18 campaign when he came on as a substitute away to Blackburn Rovers.

The defender started in a 1-0 EFL Trophy win at Colchester United before making his full league debut at home to Portsmouth.

His final Gillingham appearance came in a 7-5 Checkatrade Trophy victory over Reading under-21s in November 2017.