Former Hastings player joins Lewes

A former Hastings United Football Club attacking player has joined fellow East Sussex outfit Lewes.

Jordy Mongoy will step up a level from Bostik League South East Division side Hastings to Premier Division team Lewes.

After signing for Hastings in mid-December, Mongoy made 21 appearances for Chris Agutter’s side and scored nine goals, including a tremendous hat-trick against Whyteleafe in January.

Earlier this month Mongoy was on a list of players announced by Hastings who won’t be at the club next term.

And Lewes have now revealed Mongoy, who came through the youth ranks at Dagenham & Redbridge before moving to Billericay Town, as their fourth men’s summer signing.