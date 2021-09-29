Hastings-born AFC Bournemouth skipper Steve Cook has paid for Hollington United to receive a defibrillator. Picture by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Barry has purchased a secure external defibrillator cabinet for the Lions, which will house the defibrillator kindly sponsored and gifted to the club by Cook.

As a result of the Hastings-born pair's generosity, the defibrillator will be externally sited at the clubhouse and will be available for the club, the local community, and for first responders in an emergency.

Posting on Twitter, Hollington United physio Jules Lovell, who also works in cardiology, said: "This fills me with absolute joy. Thank you @SteveCook28 and Gareth Barry.

"This will be an invaluable piece of kit for not only the club but for the whole community.

"I hope to never need to use it, but it's nice to know it's there!"

Lions manager Asher Grindle added: "Personally it goes without saying that this is an incredible gesture and one that I hope other footballers or affluent members of local communities will be compelled to follow.

"Both these players have never fallen out of touch with their local community which is why they are held in the highest regard not just as players but as human beings.

"After the distressing scenes at the Euros this summer the gravity of this gesture and the importance of this piece of equipment is not lost on anyone.