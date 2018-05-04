Four-star Hastings book cup final spot

Hastings United Football Club is through to the Bostik Development League Cup final.

The under-23s pulled off a very good 4-1 win at home to Ramsgate in a semi-final played at the second time of asking last night (Thursday) having been postponed on Monday.

Goals from Sam Adams (2), Regan Smith and Bradley Pritchard put Hastings through to a final showdown against Wingate & Finchley at Aveley FC on Tuesday May 15, kick-off 7.30pm.

* Hastings United FC has announced its season ticket pricing and early purchase offers for the 2018/19 campaign.

Season tickets are priced at £150 for adults - or £135 if purchased before June 1 - and £100 for concessions - or £90 if purchased by June 1.

All on-the-day admission prices will remain as for the 2017/18 season. Under-16s will continue to be admitted free.

Season tickets can be purchased via secretary Tony Cosens through his office at The Pilot Field on weekdays from 9.30am-12.30pm, by calling 01424 444635 during the same hours or emailing tony.cosens@hastingsunited.com

