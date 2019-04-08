Fourth name announced for Manchester United Legends squad to play in Hastings

A fourth name has been announced for the Manchester United Legends team to play in Hastings this September.

David May is the latest player named in the United Legends squad to face Hastings United Legends at The Pilot Field on Sunday September 8.

The defender follows Russell Beardsmore, Keith Gillespie and Wes Brown, all of whom were announced last week.

See also: * Another big name announced for Manchester United Legends match in Hastings

* First Manchester United Legends name announced for match in Hastings

* Mascots wanted for Manchester United Legends’ visit to Hastings

* Manchester United Legends coming to Hastings



May, now 48, began his career with Blackburn Rovers, for whom he made more than 100 appearances and was part of the side which finished second in the Premier League in the 1993/94 season.

He joined United for £1.2 million in summer 1994 and went on to play 85 times for the Red Devils over the ensuing nine years.

May won the Premier League in 1995/96 and 1996/97, FA Cup in 1995/96 and 1998/99, and was on the bench for the Champions League final victory against Bayern Munich in 1999.

He went on to play in the Football League for Huddersfield Town and Burnley before finishing his career with non-league club Bacup Borough.

Held in conjunction with Hastings United FC, the Hastings United Legends versus Manchester United Legends match will be supporting St Michael’s Hospice and raising awareness of Prostate Cancer. The main sponsors are Country Furniture Barns.