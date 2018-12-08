Game on for area’s senior clubs

The dry weather of this morning (Saturday) means it’s game on for the area’s senior football clubs this afternoon.

Hastings United will travel to Haywards Heath Town seeking to end a run of one point from their last three Bostik League South East Division matches.

Chris Agutter’s side remains second in the table, but is only three points above sixth-placed Haywards Heath having played a game less. Kick-off is 3pm.

See also: * Hastings United boss: Ajakaiye will learn from naive reaction

* 10-man Hastings United beaten at home by East Grinstead Town

* Hastings United boss: I wouldn’t be surprised if Lovatt becomes a Leeds United player



Little Common will host Loxwood in a key game towards the foot of the Southern Combination League Premier Division.

Common, who are 15th, are four places and seven points above their opponents, but Loxwood are much-improved of late and won 7-3 against Arundel in their last outing a fortnight ago. Kick-off at The Oval is 3pm.

Bexhill United will entertain Storrington in Southern Combination League Division One seeking an instant return to winning ways after their narrow loss to leaders Steyning Town last time out.

Fourth-placed Bexhill were 7-1 winners in August’s reverse fixture and even one goal today would take them past the half-century mark in the league this season. Kick-off at The Polegrove is 3pm.

Westfield will travel to bottom-of-the-table Ferring in Southern Combination League Division Two and Hollington United are at home to Forest Row in the Mid Sussex League Premier Division, kick-off 2pm.

Around seven matches involving East Sussex Football League clubs are set to go ahead, including the Sussex Intermediate Cup third round tie between Sedlescombe Rangers and Sidley United. Kick-off at Bexhil Road is 1.30pm.