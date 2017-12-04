Half time ‘rocket’ inspires Bexhill to victory

A half time dressing down from the management had the desired effect as Bexhill United Football Club won its latest league fixture.

The Pirates recovered from 2-1 down at the break to triumph 4-2 at home to St Francis Rangers in Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One on Saturday.

Bexhill United midfielder Nathan Lopez in possession.

Bexhill manager Ryan Light said: “I thought we were awful first half, we carried on where we left off against Ringmer (against whom Bexhill lost 2-0 the previous weekend).

“I thought we dropped to their level of shouting at each other and shouting at the ref. We lost all kind of concept of the gameplan and what we were trying to achieve.

“They needed a rocket at half time. That wasn’t acceptable that first half when people are paying money to watch them.

“But from the first whistle in the second half I was really impressed. I said to them (the players) ‘go and turn it around’, and I thought we were really good and showed really good endeavour. Gordon Cuddington was outstanding.

“I don’t think we can complain about the second yellow card for Kyle Holden, but I thought we dug in well and going down to 10 men didn’t really faze us.

“You’re not always going to be perfect and play wonderful football, but what I’m pleased with is how we ground out a result.”