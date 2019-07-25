Hasting United boss Agutter reaction to Brighton and Hove Albion and Millwall friendlies

Hastings United manager Chris Agutter has told the club’s Youtube channel that there is still progress to be made for his Hastings United team following friendlies against U23s sides from Millwall and Brighton.

Getting ready for his third season in charge of United, Agutter said:“We’re making little steps but we’re nowhere near where I’d like us to be in time. Compared to last pre-season though, we are probably a bit further along with the side at the moment.”



United were defeated last weekend 2-1 at home against Millwall U23s after two first half goals from the away side. Hastings’ defender Criag Stone was able to halve the deficit in the second.



Tuesday night it was Premier League’s Brighton and Hove Albion’s U23s who travelled to The Pilot field. In a better performance from Hastings they managed to earn a 1-1 draw.



The visitors took the lead within two minutes through 17-year-old Lorent Tolaj. But the hosts quickly equalised following a goal from 20-year-old Davide Rodari just 14 minutes after falling behind.



Speaking to the club after the Brighton match, Agutter said: “Really good workout again.



“It was similar to the Millwall game in terms of them having a lot more of the ball so it was a test. It was an ideal pre-season game.”



Young defender Dan Hull was the only injury concern following Tuesday night’s game. Agutter said: “He has a slight hamstring pull potentially which is not ideal because he did great against Millwall and did alright at left-back today. Hopefully it shouldn’t be too long.”



Last season United missed out on promotion to the Isthmian Premier League after losing 3-2 after extra time to Ashfrod United. They will hope to go one better this year, and to continue preperation with a pre-season friendly this Saturday against Dorking Wanderers. The Surrey side secured promotion to the Conference South after winning the Isthmian Premier last season.



Speaking ahead of the match, Agutter said: “Dorking will be a bit more of a relevant test in terms of what we’ll be facing this season so that will be a little bit more direct and back to front.

“It will give us a bit of a test but it’s good preparation really because if we’re anywhere near Dorking then we’re not doing too bad.”