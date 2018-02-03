Hastings boss ‘inundated’ with players keen to join

Hastings United manager Chris Agutter says he is inundated with players wanting to join the football club.

Agutter and goalkeeper Charlie Horlock spoke at length about the Bostik League Division One South club on the Mid Kent Metals Isthmian Show podcast recently.

Adam Lovatt tussles for possession against South Park. Picture courtesy Scott White

Speaking on Wednesday lunchtime, Agutter said: “I’m inundated with the amount of players that want to come to Hastings.

“I’ve had agents left, right and centre contacting me on LinkedIn and I’ve had five phone calls this morning from players that want to come to Hastings. We try to do things professionally and that’s obviously got around.”

Several triallists took part in a trial game against Eastbourne Town last Wednesday and Agutter said they were all ‘decent’.

One of them, defender Sinnkaye Christie, has been a substitute in the two league matches over the past week and is highly likely to start at VCD Athletic today (Saturday, kick-off 3pm).

Antonio Walker on the ball during the midweek draw. Picture courtesy Scott White

“Sinnkaye was one of those lads that got in contact,” Agutter continued. “He’s an absolute beast and he’s a very good player.”

Agutter is also quite keen to bring in an ‘absolutely rapid’ 21-year-old left winger who was formerly at Watford and wants to get back into full-time football.

“I’m very happy with what we’ve got,” he added. “But I don’t want to think we’ve made it. We still need to improve and better what we’re doing.

“At some stage there will need to be some consolidation, but if existing players see I’m quite happy to bring in new players, it maintains competition for places.”

Daniel Ajakaiye may rest his troublesome ankle for a couple of weeks, but Agutter is 99 percent sure his initial month-long loan will be extended until the end of the season.

Kenny Pogue has joined Southern Counties East League club Sevenoaks Town in the hope of securing more game time, although Hastings have retained his Bostik League registration.

“I can’t emphasise enough how good Kenny’s been,” said Agutter. “Off the pitch he’s been unbelievable. He’s trained every Tuesday and Thursday, never moaned, never been a negative at all. He wants to play football so Sevenoaks will become his priority.”

Agutter was pleased with the performances of his players in their two games over the past week, but disappointed not to take maximum points.

Hastings won 3-0 at home to Molesey in Bostik League Division One South on Saturday before drawing 1-1 away to South Park on Tuesday night.

Agutter said: “I’m pleased with the performances. The only disappointment is that we’ve not had the scorelines or converted the chances our approach play has deserved.

“I thought Saturday we dominated from start to finish, playing in the desired manner if you like. The only disappointment was not converting the amount of chances we created.

“On Tuesday night I thought we dominated for 70 of the 90 minutes against a South Park side tipped as dark horses to creep into the play-offs on one of the worst pitches I’ve seen.

“We created chances at will and could’ve gone in three or four-up at half time. The first half was the best we’ve played this season, better than Herne Bay, better than Thamesmead. We were outstanding and played some unbelievably good football.

“Their substitutions were probably more effective than ours. The game slowed down and we conceded a really sloppy goal.

“In the last five minutes they had two or three good chances where Charlie (Horlock, goalkeeper) made some good saves, but the game should’ve been done at half time.”

Of today’s game away to VCD, he added: “We know if we’re on it and bring our A game, we’ll cause them a lot of problems. We go there confident and knowing if we play well we’ll get a win.”

