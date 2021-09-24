Hastings boss: We were arrogant in FA Cup tie - before we turned it round and won

Hastings United on their way to an FA Cup win at Broadfields / Picture: Scott White

United trailed 2-1 at half-time against the Spartan South Midlands League side after scoring early then taking their foot of the pedal.

They turned it round to win 3-2 and are now looking forward to a visit to National League South side Chippenham in the third qualifying round a week tomorrow.

But there are two big home games to come before then – against Dunstable in the FA Trophy tomorrow and Ashford United in a league showdown on Tuesday.

Gary Elphick scores to help Hastings turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 win / Picture: Scott White

Agutter reflected on the Cup win and admitted: “We were rubbish. We scored too early really – when you do that you can have people thinking you’re going to cruise.

“At half-time I said to the players they were being arrogant and it wasn’t enough to wear the shirt without fulfilling the effort.

“I said I refused to be on the end of an upset and they felt the same. We had to wait a long time for the equaliser but Gaz (Gary Elphick) scored two after their No8 had decided to get in his face and try to wind him up.

“We go to Chippenham next and it will be tough but we have players who have played at that level, and can again, and it will be a great day out for the team and the travelling fans.”

Agutter hopes Hastings can set themselves up for the Cup trip with home wins in the trophy and the league in the coming days.

Dunstable are another step four side but were beaten 4-0 at home by Hastings two seasons ago. Agutter said: “That performance is in the top five since I’ve been manager so we can go into the game confident.

“Ashford on Tuesday is a game against a good side with an experienced manager. It could be the most 50/50 game we have in the league this season.

“We know they will be there or thereabouts this year.”

United will soon have Ryan Worrall back after injury, while Lloyd Dawes continues to near full fitness.