Hastings celebrate cup glory

Hastings United Football Club won the Bostik Development League Cup last night (Tuesday).

A brace of second half goals from substitute Luca Page gave Hastings a 2-0 win over Wingate & Finchley in the final at Aveley FC.

A Hastings side featuring first team regulars Sam Adams, Jack Dixon and Sinnkaye Christie put in a terrific performance which was capped by goals from Page on 65 and 87 minutes.

Adams was unfortunate not to have scored in the first half when his shot struck the underside of the crossbar and bounced down seemingly over the line, but the officials waved play on.

Hastings goalkeeper Louis Rogers made two great blocks from one-on-one situations at the other end.

Hastings: Rogers, Fielding, Pritchard, Taggart, Christie, Climpson, Harley, Dixon, Adams, Scrafton, Smith. Subs: Barbosa, Page, Cornelius, Janneh, Cruttwell.

The trophy success adds to an impressive list of silverware won by the club’s various academy teams this season.

Hastings have also won the Sussex Stan Beattie Memorial Trophy and Kent Youth League title in the under-15 age group, the Sussex CP Mason Cup at under-14 level, the Crowborough & District Junior League Knockout Cup in the under-12 and under-13 age groups, and the under-12 Crowborough League title.

The club also had a decent run in the FA Youth Cup and reached the final of the National League Youth Alliance U19 League Cup.

