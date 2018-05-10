Hastings discover opponents in new-look league

Hastings United Football Club has today (Thursday) discovered its provisional league opponents for next season.

The provisional club allocations for steps 1-4 of the National League System for 2018/19 have been announced following today’s meeting of The FA’s Leagues Committee.

Hastings will line up in the new Isthmian League - South East, which will contain 20 teams as opposed to 24 in Division One South during the 2017/18 campaign, meaning there will be eight fewer matches (38 instead of 46).

The league will, nonetheless, have a fairly familiar feel to it as Hastings faced 15 of the 19 other clubs last season. The other four - Haywards Heath Town, Sevenoaks Town, Three Bridges and Whitstable Town - have come up from step five.

Hastings will not play Chipstead, Molesey or South Park next term as those three clubs are in Isthmian League - South Central.

All allocations are subject to FA appeal within the next seven days.

Provisional Isthmian League - South East line-up 2018/19: Ashford United, Cray Wanderers, East Grinstead Town, Faversham Town, Greenwich Borough, Guernsey, HASTINGS UNITED, Haywards Heath Town, Herne Bay, Horsham, Hythe Town, Phoenix Sports, Ramsgate, Sevenoaks Town, Sittingbourne, Thamesmead Town, Three Bridges, VCD Athletic, Whitstable Town, Whyteleafe.

