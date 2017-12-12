Search

Hastings game postponed

Hastings United Football Club’s game at home to Crawley Town tonight (Tuesday) has been postponed.

The Parafix Sussex Senior Challenge Cup third round tie has been called-off due to the snow and ice laying on The Pilot Field pitch.

A new date for the game will be announced in due course.

Hastings are unbeaten in their last nine league fixtures and 10 in all competitions, a run which has lifted them up to 11th in Bostik League Division One South.

Their next outing is a league match away to South Park this coming Saturday.