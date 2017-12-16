Hastings game postponed

Hastings United Football Club’s scheduled game this afternoon (Saturday) has been postponed.

The Bostik Football League Division One South match away to South Park has been called-off due to a frozen pitch.

Bexhill United’s trip to Mile Oak in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One (kick-off 3pm) and Westfield’s fixture at home to Upper Beeding in Division Two (kick-off 2pm) are set to go ahead.

Around half of the final Macron East Sussex Football League programme of 2017 looks set to be played as things stand, although the games involving Premier Division leaders Hollington United and second-placed Battle Baptists have been postponed.

Third-placed Rye Town are playing at home to fourth-placed Robertsbridge United, however, and will go top with a victory. Kick-off at The Salts is 2pm.

Division One leaders Northiam 75 are also definitely playing, at home to fourth-placed Hastings Rangers. That match will also kick-off at 2pm.