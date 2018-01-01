Hastings game set to go ahead

Hastings United Football Club’s game at home to East Grinstead Town this afternoon (New Year’s Day) looks set to go ahead despite the wet weather.

The Bostik League Division One South fixture is on following pitch inspection, although if the weather worsens, a late decision may be taken by the match referee.

Kick-off at The Pilot Field is 3pm.

Assuming the match does go ahead, it will be down to the hard work of groundsman Simon Rudkins to get the pitch playable despite all the rain of the last few days.

Hastings will be aiming to follow up their terrific 3-0 win away to Herne Bay on Saturday which moved them up to ninth in the table.

Chris Agutter’s side has lost just one of its last 12 league outings - away to leaders Lewes on Boxing Day - and sits 17 points and 12 places above today’s opponents.