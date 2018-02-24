Hastings hit back to draw in Guernsey

Hastings United Football Club came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw away to Guernsey this afternoon (Saturday).

Sam Adams scored a first half equaliser on a freezing afternoon in the Channel Islands as Chris Agutter’s side recorded its 11th Bostik League Division One South draw of the season.

Agutter made one change to his starting line-up from the previous weekend’s defeat at home to Hythe Town. Calum Davies dropped to the bench and Tom Climpson returned to the defence, with Sam Cruttwell moving into midfield and Adams up-front.

With a biting wind blowing across a very firm pitch, conditions were very difficult in Hastings’ seemingly annual late February trip to Guernsey.

Hastings enjoyed lots of possession and probably did enough win the game, although they didn’t carve out as many clearcut chances as in most of their recent matches.

The visitors fell behind to a poor goal after 10 minutes, Alex Le Prevost finishing well following a cross into the Hastings box.

Hastings certainly weren’t at their best during the first half, but levelled in the 36th minute. Dayshonne Golding’s cross from the right went across the area and Adams turned the ball home at the far post.

Hastings, for whom Davide Rodari impressed, totally dominated the ball and controlled the game after the break, albeit without really converting possession into clearcut chances.

They had a few half-chances, including one where Cruttwell had a good saved, while Guernsey’s only real moment of note was a shot into the side-netting in the last couple of minutes.

With the benefit of having looked back at video footage of the game, Hastings believe they had a stonewall penalty turned down five minutes from time.

Antonio Walker cut in from the left and seemed to be tripped in the box. The referee wasn’t far away, but seemed to be looking through Jack Dixon and Hastings believe that may be why it wasn’t given.

Hastings, who were treated extremely well by their hosts, remain ninth in the league table with 10 games remaining. Guernsey stay 20th.

Hastings: Horlock, Rowe, Beale, Lovatt (Davies 78), Christie, Climpson, Rodari (Walker 73), Dixon, Adams, Cruttwell, Golding. Subs not used: Pritchard, Janneh, Harley. Attendance: 573.

Bostik League Division One South top half (played-points): 1 Lewes 34-74, 2 Corinthian-Casuals 36-72, 3 Carshalton Athletic 34-71, 4 Cray Wanderers 36-69, 5 Greenwich Borough 35-67, 6 Walton Casuals 35-66, 7 Hythe Town 36-60, 8 Whyteleafe 36-59, 9 HASTINGS UNITED 36-53, 10 Phoenix Sports 36-51, 11 Thamesmead Town 35-49, 12 Horsham 36-49.

