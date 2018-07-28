Hastings match cancelled

Hastings United Football Club’s scheduled pre-season friendly at home to Eastbourne United AFC on Monday night has been cancelled.

Southern Combination League Premier Division team Eastbourne have informed Hastings manager Chris Agutter they are unable to field a side.

The cancellation means Hastings now have three more friendlies remaining before the start of their Bostik League South East Division programme on Saturday August 11.

Hastings are away to Walton Casuals today (Saturday, kick-off 1pm) and Eastbourne Town on Tuesday (kick-off 7.45pm) before hosting Whitehawk on Monday August 6 (kick-off 7.45pm).

Agutter was pleased with how Hastings performed during their most recent pre-season outing, a somewhat unfortunate 1-0 defeat at home to Bostik League Premier Division new boys Lewes on Tuesday.

* Budding sports journalists are reminded that applications for the Hastings United FC Sports Writer of the Year Award (18+) and the Hastings United FC Junior Sports Journalist of the Year Award (under 18) should be made by Tuesday, July 31. More information is available at www.HastingsLitFest.org. The winners of all competitions will be announced on September 2 at the Royal Victoria Hotel, where actor Amanda Burton will be presenting prizes.

