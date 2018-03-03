Hastings match off even though pitch likely to be playable

Hastings United’s match this afternoon (Saturday) has been postponed even though the football club says its pitch would have been playable.

The Bostik League Division One South game at home to South Park has been called-off by the league for health and safety reasons, chiefly difficult travelling for South Park.

Hastings say The Pilot Field pitch, which was due to be inspected later this morning, would have been playable as a lot of snow has been cleared off the surface by hard-working groundsman Simon Rudkins.

The match will now be played at a later date, adding to an already heavy fixture backlog for Reigate-based South Park.

South Park still have 16 league games to play and after today there are only eight more Saturdays left in the season.

South Park only have two spare Tuesday night slots - this coming Tuesday and the final Tuesday of the season (April 24) - and they already have one Thursday night fixture pencilled in.

Hastings only have 10 games remaining and as things stand they don’t have any midweek evening fixtures scheduled.

There will be some football in the locality today, though, because Bexhill United’s game away to Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One promotion hopefuls Langney Wanderers is on. Kick-off at Eastbourne Borough FC is 3pm.

