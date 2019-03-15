Hastings school reaches national final

Buckswood School is through to the final of a national football competition.

Guestling-based Buckswood won 5-1 away to Harrodian School to reach the final of the Independent Schools Football Association U16 Shield.

Harrodian started very strongly, but Buckswood were resolute in defence and took the lead after 10 minutes when Colin finished well after Suguru’s pass in behind the defenders.

Buckswood then started to control possession and after Prince almost scored, they doubled their advantage in the 25th minute. A great assist from Ernst was matched by Colin’s finish.

Buckswood continued with the same plan in the second half and scored a third goal 10 minutes in. Ebede found the net, with Buckswood’s player of the match Suguru again providing the assist.

After a few saves by Farouq in the Buckswood goal, Harrodian pulled one back from the penalty spot.

Buckswood started to get a bit nervy and a few mistakes crept in. But Colin made it 4-1 with a goal on the counter-attack before a great strike from Prince wrapped things up.

Buckswood will travel to The FA National Football Centre, St George’s Park, for the final on April 25.