Hastings school reaches third county final in four years

The Ark William Parker Academy year 10 football team has reached its third county cup final in four years.

William Parker beat Bede’s 1-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday, last week, and will face Hove Park, Ardingly College or Dorothy Stringer School in the final.

In glorious conditions, Parker dominated the first half both in terms of possession and territory, however chances were sparse for both teams.

Warren narrowly missed the best of Parker’s chances, while Craddock in the Parker goal was very well protected by a defence marshalled by the impressive Mapstone.

The game became more open in the second half, with more attempts on target for both teams. The Bede’s goalkeeper pulled off a remarkable double save when a Parker goal seemed certain.

Throughout the contest Parker always seemed the more likely to score and Avery proved the hero. He picked the ball up on the halfway line and forced his way through two Bede’s defenders before driving into the bottom corner from outside the box.

Parker coach Jimmy Elford said: “The boys were amazing today; every player contributed to this success. They showed great determination to put right the defeat in last year’s final and are hungry to become county champions this year.”

Parker: Craddock, Legg, Winters, Mapstone, Skinner, L. Warren (B. Warren), Ward, Palmer, Corke, Avery, Peacock, Cooper, Roscoe, Cumber.

William Parker defeated Priory School, Uckfield, Claremont School and Durrington in the previous rounds.