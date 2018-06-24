Hastings sign ex-Crystal Palace youngster

Hastings United Football Club has completed the signing of a former Crystal Palace youngster.

Jahmal Howlett-Mundle, a strong central defender who is good in the air, has joined the Bostik League South East club from Premier Division outfit Kingstonian for an undisclosed fee.

Hastings manager Chris Agutter told the club website: “In Jahmal we are getting first and foremost a fantastic character - a good person who is dedicated and takes his football very seriously, a leader and an all-round excellent centre-back.

“The lad is a proper man who will be very important for us both on and off the pitch. You’re not the club captain at Whyteleafe - where I know there are some big characters - if you’re a shrinking violet.

“Jahmal is a classy defender who, at 6ft 2in’ with well over 100 games at a higher level by the age of 21, brings added size, experience and quality to the group. There are plenty of reasons why we’ve faced such stiff competition to secure him.”

The London-born player, now 21, spent nine seasons at Crystal Palace as a youngster and was a prominent player for the Eagles’ under-18 side.

Following his release from Selhurst Park, Howlett-Mundle headed north of the border to Heats. He played played a part in the Jam Tarts’ pre-season preparations in Ireland three years ago and turned out for the club’s under-20 side in the SPFL Development League.

Over the last two years Howlett-Mundle has spent time with several English non-league clubs in Dover Athletic, Canvey Island, Whitehawk, Whyteleafe, Ashford United and Kingstonian.

Agutter continued: “With Jahmal joining, we now have fantastic competition for places across the board. We have a dressing room full of quality and, most importantly, great people.

“There are no excuses now. We needed to add experience, which with Alex Smith and Jahmal, we have now done. We needed to be physically bigger and stronger, which with Sinnkaye (Christie), Jamie Fielding and Davide staying, while adding Kelvin (Ogboe) and Jahmal, we have now done. And we needed to be quicker, which with Kelvin and Daniel we have now also done.

“Now it’s all about working hard and making sure no stone is left unturned in terms of preparing for the second week in August. We still have a few triallists with very good pedigree coming in pre-season so there may still be additions and changes, however I’m very pleased with how things stand at this moment in time.”

