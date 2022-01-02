Hastings stay top by beating Lancing - in front of their biggest ever league crowd

Lloyd Dawes gets Hastings motoring against Lancing / Picture: Scott White

As the first half kicks off Hastings United are shooting towards the Cole Warren stand, they are in full swing getting down the left wing pushing for a cross, as Lancing clear the ball Hastings continue to keep the ball and are bringing the ball out of defence via Finn O’Mara and Tom Chalmers, Sesay continuing to cause a disturbance up the wing.

Lloyd Dawes is replaced by Kenny Pogue on the 29th minute, Dawes doesn’t look comfortable when sprinting hopefully he will be match fit soon he was a menace to Lancing in the first 25 minutes.

Hastings would continue to press high with Freddie Legg and Kenny Pogue both giving the Lancing defence troubles, with Kenny giving a fantastic strike which is just wide. Hastings push high up the pitch but the linesman would call offside much to the dismay of the fans in the stadium, some of the decisions were very tight but we must accept the officials decisions.

Jack Dixon is about to pounce / Picture: Scott White

The Lancing defence are able to hold of any major Hastings attacks and half time is reached with both sides going in goalless.

Half Time Score: Hastings United 0 – 0 Lancing

At half time Freddie Legg is replaced by Knory Scott with applause from the fans in the stands. Lancing kick of the second half with a bit more gusto and strength, trying to pass the ball and keeping inside Hastings United half, with a half-hearted chance they are able to force Louis Rogers into a save. Lancing continues pressing high resulting in some brilliant defending.

Hastings manage to get the ball out to the wing and the goalkeeper is able to pull off a fine save, there is a scramble in the penalty area and out of nowhere Dixon is able to produce the goods for Hastings, on the 69th minute firing the ball into the roof of the net, the celebration is mirrored by the fans behind the goal, Hastings go 1-0 up.

Jack Dixon celebrates the goal that proved the winner / Picture: Scott White

Lancing seem to be more determined to score an equalizer and their best chance is flagged offside before Louis Rogers makes sure the ball doesn’t cross the line anyway.

During a 50/50 challenge Kenny Pogue gets yellow carded, the crowd are displeased as he does come away with the ball but the referee feels he took too much of the player as well.

Hastings head up the field and as the ball is brought into the penalty area Lancing gift Hastings United with a penalty for a silly trip, the resulting penalty by Dixon is saved brilliantly by their keeper who managed to keep the game tight at 1-0.

Sam Adams replaces Sam Hasler in the 82nd minute hoping to keep Lancing at bay for the final 8 minutes plus stoppage time, however Lancing are unable to bring the ball further up the pitch and Sesay is judged to be offside but due to decent of not giving the ball up quick enough receives a booking.

The free kick is taken by the Lancing keeper and falls straight to Sam Adams who sees the keeper off his line so tries to lob him, the keeper can get back quick enough and saves the ball.

The referee indicates 5 minutes of added time and Lancing seem to be having good possession in midfield but are unable to muster any real chance, Lancing then suffer an injury and Hastings continue to keep possession until the final whistle is blown, Hastings win 1-0.

Full Time: Hastings United 1 – 0 Lancing

Man of the Match: 16 Kane Penn

Hastings United: 1. Louis Rogers 3. Ryan Worrall 4. Finn O’Mara 5. Craig Stone 6. Tom Chalmers 7. Lloyd Dawes (Replaced By Kenny Pogue 29th Minute) 8. Jack Dixon 11. Sam Hasler (Replaced By Sam Adams 82nd Minute) 15. Andrew Sesay (Yellow carded 83rd minute) 16. Kane Penn 17. Freddie Legg (Replaced By Knory Scott 45th minute)

Subs: 10. Sam Adams 12. Marcus Goldsmith 14. Kenny Pogue (Yellow carded 78th minute) 18. Knory Scott 19. Dave Martin

Lancing: 1. Alieu Secka 2. Mohamed Joumaa Zabadne (Cautioned 47th minute, Replaced by Ashley Wadhams 57th minute) 3. Mahamadou Juwara 4. Finn Daniels-Yeomans 5. Joe Rye 6. Liam Hendy 7. Destiny Ojo 8. Will Berry 9. Ismaila Diallo 10. James Rhodes (Replaced by Modou Jammeh 73rd minute) 11. Bradley Francis-Campbell (Replaced By Lorenzo Lewis 77th Minute)

Subs: 12. Ashley Wadhams 14. Modou Jammeh 15. Lorenzo Lewis 16. Kane Louis 17. Matt Daniel

Goals: Jack Dixon 69th minute

Attendance: 2017

Ashford United drew with Faversham Town 2 – 2 and Cray Valley PM lost to VCD Athletic 3 – 0 meaning we now sit 4 points clear at the top of the Isthmian South East in front of Ashford United who have 1 game in hand.