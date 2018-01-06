Hastings to face high-flyers with ‘no fear’

Hastings United Football Club will take on promotion-chasing Greenwich Borough with no fear, according to manager Chris Agutter.

Fourth-placed Greenwich will head to The Pilot Field today (Saturday) to face a ninth-placed Hastings side which has lost only one of its last 13 Bostik League Division One South matches.

Agutter said: “We go into the game knowing what they can do and respecting their strengths, but also with no fear and thinking we can win the game.

“In Jack Barham they’ve got a very useful centre-forward, but in Ollie Rowe I think we’ve got probably the most in-form centre-back in the league at the moment; he’s been absolutely outstanding.

“One of the things I wanted to do when I took over was make The Pilot Field a very difficult place to come and I think we’ve won our last five or six games there (Hastings have taken 16 points from the last 18 available at home).

“The playing surface is lovely and it should be our domain. I think we’re starting to make that the case.”

Hastings are awaiting the diagnosis of the hamstring injury Antonio Walker picked up at Herne Bay last weekend. The early indication on the swollen ankle Jack Dixon suffered in the same game was a lay-off of 7-10 days.

The worst of the illness which hit the squad last weekend now seems to be over. Kick-off tomorrow is 3pm.

Bostik League Division One South top half (played-points): 1 Lewes 27-57, 2 Cray Wanderers 26-55, 3 Corinthian-Casuals 28-53, 4 Greenwich Borough 28-52, 5 Walton Casuals 28-52, 6 Carshalton Athletic 27-52, 7 Phoenix Sports 28-44, 8 Hythe Town 27-42, 9 HASTINGS UNITED 27-41, 10 Thamesmead Town 25-37, 11 Whyteleafe 27-37, 12 South Park 23-36.