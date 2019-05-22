Hastings United ace signs for Football League club

A Hastings United Football Club talent has signed for a Sky Bet League Two team.

Jamie Fielding has moved into the professional ranks with Stevenage after a breakthrough season for Bostik League South East Division side Hastings.

Fielding told the Stevenage website: “I am ecstatic. It is a great football club and it was an easy choice for me.

“It has been a great season for me progressing in men’s football, but this is the next step for me now to establish myself in the Stevenage first team.”

Fielding played 34 times for Hastings during the 2018/19 season (27 from the start) and in total made 42 senior appearances for the club, scoring three goals (two in 2018/19).

After being in and out of the side during the first four months of the campaign, he established himself as a regular starter from mid-December onwards.

Very comfortable on the ball and with an ability to glide past opponents on driving runs from right-back, Fielding is an athletic and energetic player who is also strong in the air.

Along with Hastings midfielder Adam Lovatt, Fielding spent three days training with Premier League giants Leicester City last month and won the first team manager’s young player of the season award at Hastings’ recent presentation night.