Hastings United aim for positive result in Sussex derby

Lloyd Dawes will miss Hastings United's game at Haywards Heath Town but chairman and CEO Billy Wood said he was 'ever-closer' to making his return.

Two late victories in four days have left the U’s sixth in the Isthmian South East, a point and a place behind Herne Bay who occupy the final play-off berth.

Hastings’ opponents headed the table for a number of weeks but a dip in form has seen the Blues drop to fourth.

Heath are winless in the three in the Isthmian South East, although they did pick up an excellent point at top-of-the-table Cray Valley PM last Saturday. The Blues trail the leaders by four points.

Wood said: “I think Haywards Heath is always a tough place to go regardless of their league position. Sometimes they’re up there, sometimes they’re not.

“There’s been seasons where they’ve been there or thereabouts and there’s been seasons when I’ve been here when they’ve not been anywhere near it.

“Last time we went there we won 5-1 which probably stung them a little bit.

“From our end of things, going there and getting a positive result is important but, as we’ve learned from this season so far, it’s a long old stretch.

“Three points would be desired but the lads will go out there and get the best possible result, and we’ll take that into the following Tuesday night game.”