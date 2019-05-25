Hastings United announce first new recuit of the summer

Hastings United Football Club has announced its first new arrival of the summer today (Saturday).

As reported by www.hastingsunited.com, Aaron Condon has joined the Bostik League South East Division club from Premier Division side Brightlingsea Regent.

Aside from a spell at Bostik League North Division side Coggeshall Town early last season, the creative wide player or striker has spent the best part of three campaigns with Regent.

He boasts a prolific goalscoring record and was a key part of the Regent team which won promotion to the Bostik League Premier Division in 2016/17.

Condon was a real fans’ favourite at Regent, but bid farewell to the club at the end of the 2018/19 season ahead of moving south to live in Hastings.

He told the United club website: “Excited to have signed for such an ambitious club. I’m looking forward to working with the staff and getting this season underway in search of the league title.

“When meeting Chris (Hastings manager Chris Agutter), I was really impressed with his vision for the club and I look forward to playing my part in reaching those goals.”