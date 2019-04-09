Hastings United blast 12 goals in three days

Hastings United Football Club’s development (under-23) squad scored 12 goals and chalked up two wins in the space of three days.

Hastings triumphed 3-0 at home to table-topping Tooting & Mitcham United last night (Monday) and 9-0 at home to Molesey on Saturday in the Bostik League Development South.

Sam Beale, Daniel Ajakaiye and Davide Rodari got the goals for a very strong Hastings side against Tooting.

Jordy Mongoy scored four goals, James Hull netted a hat-trick and Rodari also got on the scoresheet against Molesey.

The two wins have moved Hastings, who possess the division’s best goal difference and are the leading scorers, up to second in the table.

With one game to go, they trail Tooting by three points. Tooting are at home to 10th-placed Sittingbourne next Monday and Hastings are away to eighth-placed Margate the following night.

Hastings United’s under-19 academy team, meanwhile, was also in action yesterday, losing 2-0 at home to unbeaten National League U19 Alliance Division B champions Dover Athletic.

Seventh-placed Hastings will host fifth-placed Dartford Whites tomorrow, kick-off 2pm.