Hastings United boss: Ajakaiye will learn from naive reaction

Chris Agutter backed Hastings United Football Club hot shot Daniel Ajakaiye to learn from a ‘naive’ mistake following his sending-off against East Grinstead Town yesterday (Saturday).

Ajakaiye was shown a straight red card for violent conduct in the 77th minute following an off-the-ball incident with opponent Ryan Johnson and is likely to receive a three-match ban.

Hastings United manager Chris Agutter. Picture courtesy Scott White

Agutter, Hastings’ manager, said: “I think he’s pulled the (East Grinstead) centre-half’s hair. I didn’t think that was a sending-off, but apparently it is. Credit to Ryan Johnson, he’s clever, he’s been around it, he’s probably in Daniel’s ear for 60 minutes and Daniel’s reacted.

“He’s naive to react, but he’ll learn from it, he’s a good lad. Losing him will be a blow, but we’ll be able to deal with that.”

Ajakaiye had given Hastings an early lead only to fall behind after conceding twice in five minutes. Jack Dixon made it 2-2 at the break, but Grinstead grabbed a winner in the eighth minute of the second half.

“It was an interesting game to try and digest really,” continued Agutter. “I try not to make too many statements after a win or loss, never too high when you win and never too low when you lose.

“I thought we started really well, obviously went a goal up early doors and it looked like we were on it. I think that almost led to a false sense of security, they scored two quick goals and we never really got going.

“We sort of huffed and puffed, and got back to 2-2 off the back of an individual error for Grinstead and some good pressure from Dicko (Jack Dixon, scorer of Hastings’ second goal).

“But I think the third goal summed it up. The lad’s hit one from 25, 30 yards, it’s taken a deflection and rolls in the bottom corner.

“It’s just one of those days really where nothing seemed to go right for us. But credit to East Grinstead, they’re a much-improved side from last season, they were decent and they were well worth the three points.”