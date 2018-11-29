Hastings United boss: Anyone worried isn’t on this planet

Anyone who’s worried after Hastings United Football Club’s disappointing results over the past week isn’t on this planet, in the opinion of manager Chris Agutter.

Hastings lost 2-0 at Whyteleafe on Tuesday after drawing 2-2 away to Faversham Town on Saturday - the first time they’ve gone successive Bostik League Division One South East matches without a victory this season.

They remain second in the table - 10 points behind leaders Cray Wanderers with a game in hand.

Agutter said: “We’ve hit a few speed bumps in the road; nothing we’re not prepared to deal with or can’t deal with. We’re a young and improving side, and we’re very happy with where we’re at. I’m certainly not worried and anyone that is worried isn’t on this planet.”

Hastings recovered from 2-0 down at half time to earn a point against Faversham.

“Going forward we were excellent,” said Agutter. “Even at 2-2 we could’ve gone 3, 4. Two individual errors at the back early doors have cost us, mistakes we shouldn’t be making and we got punished.

“As the lads always do, they reacted really well. I’m delighted with how we got back into the game - some of the play was outstanding - but disappointed with the mistakes.”

Hastings were without three regular midfielders against Whyteleafe and played more than an hour with 10 men.

“We were walking wounded a little bit, but we’ve got a big squad and we’ve acquitted ourselves really well early in the game,” added Agutter. “We were in control, creating chances, but getting a man sent-off against a good side made life really difficult for us.

“They sat in behind the ball and even when we had 10 men we were very much the dominant team in terms of possession, and we still created chances.

“They’ve won the game off the back of two set-pieces. We’re conceding goals which I believe are avoidable. Very rarely are teams scoring goals off the back of outstanding play.”