Hastings United boss praises set-piece work in 5-0 win

Hastings United manager Chris Agutter said the football club’s attacking set-pieces were ‘on point’ during the 5-0 win at home to Sittingbourne on Saturday.

All the goals came during the first half of the Bostik League South East Division fixture, three of them stemming from Sam Cruttwell corners and one from an Ollie Black long throw.

Agutter said: “When we had them watched we felt they lacked organisation from set-pieces, despite the fact they’re a big side. Whenever we’ve watched them (defend) corners and free kicks it’s never set up the same and always looks a bit disjointed.

“We felt we could have loads of joy with that. It’s all very well thinking you can have joy with it, but actually doing it...Crutts’ (Sam Cruttwell) delivery was immaculate and unlike them, I thought we were very organised and did our jobs very well. Our attacking set-pieces were on point today.

“It was a really good win, very comfortable, very professional again. I think they had one shot over the 90 minutes which indicates how dominant we were. Really pleased.”

Second-placed Hastings are eight points behind leaders Cray Wanderers, who scored a 90th minute goal to win 1-0 at home to Three Bridges yesterday (Sunday).

Jack Tucker slides in to a tackle during Hastings United's 5-0 win at home to Sittingbourne on Saturday. Picture courtesy Scott White

Bostik League South East Division top half (played-points): 1 Cray Wanderers 19-48 (+23 goal difference), 2 HASTINGS UNITED 19-40 (+22), 3 Whyteleafe 19-35 (+19), 4 Horsham 19-35 (+13), 5 Ashford United 19-33 (+16), 6 Haywards Heath Town 19-32 (+9), 7 Hythe Town 19-30 (+5), 8 VCD Athletic 18-28 (+2), 9 Three Bridges 19-26 (-3), 10 Phoenix Sports 18-25 (+2).

* Hastings United are likely to field a strong side, meanwhile, when they host Newhaven in a Sussex Under-23s Challenge Cup quarter-final tonight (Monday). Kick-off at The Pilot Field is 7.45pm.