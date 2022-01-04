Hastings United boss scoops Manager of the Month award

Hastings United celebrate Lloyd Dawes' late goal in the win over Ramsgate. Picture by Scott White

The U's boss masterminded four league wins from four, netting 10 goals without conceding, as the U's went top of the division.

Hastings thumped East Grinstead Town 5-0 at home before picking up vital wins against promotion-chasing Herne Bay and Ramsgate.

The U's rounded off the year with a 1-0 victory at Sussex neighbours Whitehawk.

Hastings began 2022 with a win and a draw against Lancing and VCD Athletic respectively.