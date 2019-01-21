Hastings United boss: Second goal was our best of the season

Hastings United manager Chris Agutter described the second goal in Saturday’s 3-0 win at home to Whyteleafe as the best the football club has scored this season.

Jordy Mongoy powered home a header at the end of a superb move involving Sam Cruttwell and Lanre Azeez as Hastings recorded their 10th win in 11 Bostik League South East Division home matches.

Agutter said: “The second goal I think is the best goal we’ve scored this season. All the better that it’s something we’ve worked on believe it or not, obviously not with that level of quality - and for that to come off in that moment is crazy - but we thought we could hurt them on the diag (diagonal ball). Lanre’s first touch and cross is brilliant.”

The in-form Mongoy has now scored six goals in Hastings’ last three matches.

“He’s playing really well,” continued Agutter. “As I’ve just said to the lads in the changing room, Jordy will get the headlines 100 percent, but his work rate was incredible.

“Him and Daniel (Ajakaiye) as a pair are doing very well together, but what can’t be underestimated is how hard they work.

Jordy Mongoy heads Hastings United's second goal in the 3-0 win at home to Whyteleafe. Picture courtesy Scott White

“We’ve obviously changed shape slightly and normally when you have one (player) less higher up the pitch, it obviously makes pressing more difficult. But these two can do it.

“Not just Jordy’s work ethic, Jack Dixon was difficult class, brilliant, Adam Lovatt, Hass, Sam Adams, Lanre (Azeez) the shift he put in was incredible. Lanre’s had a bit of a stop-start (due to injury), but today you saw the quality.

“Jordy will get the headlines, but I just thought en mass the work rate was phenomenal.”

Bostik League South East Division top half (played-points): 1 Cray Wanderers 21-54 (+27 goal difference), 2 HASTINGS UNITED 21-44 (+25), 3 Ashford United 21-39 (+25), 4 Horsham 21-38 (+13), 5 Whyteleafe 21-35 (+15), 6 Haywards Heath Town 21-33 (+8), 7 Hythe Town 21-32 (+5), 8 VCD Athletic 20-31 (+1), 9 Phoenix Sports 20-29 (+3), 10 Sevenoaks Town 21-28 (-1).

* Hastings United development squad’s scheduled Bostik League Development South fixture at home to Lewes tonight (Monday) has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.