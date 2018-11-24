Hastings United boss: We’re playing so well and just need to keep going

We’re playing so well and we just need to keep going, said Hastings United manager Chris Agutter as the football club prepares for an important pair of away fixtures.

Hastings will travel to Faversham Town today (Saturday) and Whyteleafe on Tuesday night lying second in the Bostik League South East Division.

Jack Dixon in the thick of the action during Hastings United's 2-1 Velocity Trophy defeat at home to Merstham on Tuesday. Picture courtesy Scott White

Agutter said: “We’re just looking forward to every game at the minute because we’re playing so well, the mood in the camp is great, we just need to keep going.”

Hastings have won 10 of their 12 league matches so far this season to sit seven points behind still unbeaten leaders Cray Wanderers with a game in hand and five ahead of third-placed Phoenix Sports having played two fewer matches.

“We watched them against Greenwich (Borough) when they lost 4-1, but it was never a 4-1 game - it could easily be the other way round for Faversham to be honest.

“We know that’s a tough day at the office, a difficult place to go, the pitch is anything but The Pilot Field, so it will be a tough test for us.

“But those are the games where we’ve got to keep the scoreboard ticking over and those are the games where we’ve kept the scoreboard ticking over. Then we look forward to Whyteleafe on Tuesday night.”

Hastings goalkeeper Charlie Horlock played with Petr Cech-style head protection against Whitstable Town last weekend as he had a cyst on his face and sat out the midweek Velocity Trophy tie against Merstham.

Sam Beale is not 100 percent fit due to a niggle and Lanre Azeez came off against Merstham with a slight hamstring pull.