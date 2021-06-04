Hastings United 'family' gets ever bigger - and will have two more members soon

Louis Rogers has become a key player for Hastings United / Picture: Scott White

The latest in a long line of players from Chris Agutter’s first-team squad to commit to the club for the 2021-22 season is goalkeeper Louis Rogers.

The stopper has been integral to their success in recent seasons and his signing means almost all of the 20-21 line-up have agreed to stay for another Isthmian League promotion push.

And club CEO Wood said two more new signings were likely in the next week or so. “We’re delighted Louis is staying. He gives his teammates and the whole club confidence and is solid and steady.

“Technically he’s one of the best – if not the best – keeper at this level with his feet and his shot-stopping is unbelievable. He’s also very good at saving penalties!”

Wood said two new recruits – one from close to home, the other a player who will add quality to the defensive unit – were set to be announced soon.

Keeper Rogers: “I am really pleased to have signed again to go and get our deserved promotion. This will be a new year of learning from the coaching staff and the boys in front of me on the pitch. I can’t wait to get back with my second family and get back to business.”

Boss Agutter said: “Lou has proven himself to be one of the best goalkeepers at our level, if not the best.

“He’s hard-working, committed towards his own performance and is equally passionate about the team and Hastings United as a whole.

“Lou has played a key part in making our defensive record the envy of our competitors. I pride myself on clean sheets and having Lou between the sticks makes me feel more comfortable that we can continue to be ruthless in this department.”

Wood said Rogers’ willingness to stay with Hastings for their unfinished business in trying to get out of the Isthmian south east was evident across the club as members of the men’s, women’s and junior teams all showed a keenness to be part of the club’s journey.

“Pretty much the whole first team squad are back because of the environment we’ve created, and it’s the same for teams throughout the club. We all want to achieve great things together.”

There’s two more pieces of good news for the club.

Tom Chalmers has been selected for the England Colleges squad – and the club’s under-19s have been crowned champions of their AoC Sport Summer Series league.