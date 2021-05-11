Hastings United forward commits to the club

Hastings United forward Lloyd Dawes has agreed to stay at The Pliot Field for the 2021-22 season. Picture by Scott White

The forward has agreed to stay at The TGS Pilot Field for the upcoming 2021-22 Isthmian South East campaign.

The 26-year-old joined Hastings from Sussex rivals Worthing in June 2020 and has signed a year extension.

Dawes made one appearance for the U's in 2020-21 before his season was cut short through injury and the curtailment of the campaign due to the pandemic.

The striker had a record of almost a goal every two games between 2014 and 2017 for the Mackerel Men before he made the switch to The TGS Pilot Field.

Dawes said: "I am signing again because I love the team and the way we play football.

"Also getting injured last season and not being able to play wasn’t great for me.

"I am looking forward to giving my all for the club as I’ve got unfinished business.”

Hastings manager Chris Agutter added: "Dawesy has been a fantastic addition to the club, both on and off the pitch his enthusiasm and personality is infectious, which on top of his massive ability makes him an integral part of the team.

"Dawesy will be huge for us next season and will no doubt show The ‘U’s supporters exactly what he is all about.”

U's CEO Billy Wood said: "This feels like a big new signing for the club as sadly Dawesy didn’t really get started for us last year.

"We all believe he can put a testing year behind him and bring the box office ability and moments to The TGS Pilot Field this season.