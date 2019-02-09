Hastings United game on

Hastings United Football Club’s match away to Whitstable Town today (Saturday) will go ahead.

The Bostik League South East Division fixture is on after the Belmont Ground pitch passed a 9am inspection. Kick-off is 3pm.

Little Common’s home match against Saltdean United in the Southern Combination Football League Premier Division is also set to go ahead. Kick-off at The Oval is 3pm.

Bexhill United’s away game against Selsey in Southern Combination League Division One has also got the green light. Kick-off in the fifth versus second clash is 3pm.

Westfield’s match away to unbeaten Rustington in Southern Combination League Division Two will go ahead too. Kick-off is 2pm.

Hollington United’s home game against AFC Uckfield Town II in the Mid Sussex Football League Premier Division is on as well. Kick-off at Gibbons Field is 2pm.

Most of the East Sussex Football League has been lost to the wet weather, but as things stand, seven league matches and one cup tie are still on.

Those matches are Sedlescombe Rangers versus Northiam 75 in the Premier Division, Punnetts Town against Crowhurst in Division One, the Division Three fixtures between Bexhill Broncos and Bexhill Rovers, and South Coast Athletico and Victoria Baptists, Icklesham Casuals II versus West Hill United and Sedlescombe Rangers III and Cranbrook Town in Division Four, plus AFC Hollington against Welcroft Park Rangers in Division Five.

Also on is the Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup quarter-final between Bexhill Town and Rye Town at The Polegrove.