Hastings United granted coveted status by FA

Hastings United Football Club has been granted Charter Standard Development Club status by the Football Association (FA).

The FA Charter Standard Development is aimed at clubs which are enhancing the quality and scope of their football offering.

Hastings United believe they have very much done so via their successful and very professional academy operation, run under the management of Skiltek.

The FA’s confirmation letter to the club said: “Congratulations to you and those individuals at Hastings United FC for achieving the FA Charter Standard Club accreditation.

“Your club can be proud to be recognised as one that is committed to raising standards throughout grassroots football, ensuring that it is well organised, well managed and providing a positive experience for all players, coaches and volunteers.”

Hastings United would like to thank Christian Kipps, Roger Bond, Dean White and Ben White of Skiltek, who assisted substantially with the putting together of the club’s Charter Standard application.

The next step for the club will be to eventually obtain Community Club accreditation, which acknowledges the most advanced level of club development and football provision.

The club will seek to attain this accreditation once it is operating from new facilities that can accommodate the requirements necessary for Community Club status to be achieved.