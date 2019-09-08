Hastings United Legends beat Manchester United Legends in front of 2,500 crowd

Hastings United Legends beat Manchester United Legends 3-2 in front a bumper crowd of 2,500 at the Pilot Field.

There were fundraisers at the game collecting money for St Michael's Hospice.

Paul Watson gave Hastings the lead before Ade Olorunda made it 2-0 on 18 minutes.

After wholesale changes at the break Stafford Browne gave United a 3-0 lead.

Frank Stapleton and Chris Casper then pulled two back to capo a great day at Hastings United.

The club tweeted at the end of the game: "A fantastic contest come to an end as Hastings capture the trophy. Thank you to everyone for your continued support, whether here at the game, or following the match via my updates. Your support is greatly appreciated.

"Once again, thank you for following today. Some players will be feeling young again, others much much older. A riveting match of football resulting in the Hastings Legends winning the trophy, presented by the daughter of club legend Steve 'Smudger' Smith.