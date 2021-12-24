Hastings United manager Elphick not keen on potential circuit-breaker

Hastings United celebrate Lloyd Dawes' last minute goal in their 2-0 win over Ramsgate. Pictures by Scott White

With the Omicron coronavirus variant on the rise, some have called for the season to be paused for a fortnight to prevent more positive cases.

Six Premier League fixtures were postponed last weekend due to Covid, while a further 19 games across the EFL were called off.

Elphick wants the U’s to continue for as long as possible but admitted common sense should be applied if cases continue to soar.

Ben Pope fires the U's in front against Ramsgate

He said: “You’ll get some selfish views on it. If some teams aren’t doing so well, those managers will be shouting from the rooftops for a circuit breaker.

“But, if you look at us, we’ve got plenty of momentum at the moment. The last thing I want is a two-week break.

“You’ve got to follow the Government guidelines. At the end of the day it’s a game of football.

“If people’s lives are at risk then you have to look at the situation, but football-wise it’d be the last thing we want.

Dawes wheels away in celebration after netting Hastings' second

“We’re in such good form. We want to continue.”

Hastings’ rich vein of form continued on Saturday with a 2-0 home win over Ramsgate.

Second half goals from Ben Pope and Lloyd Dawes fired the U’s to their fourth consecutive league victory.

Hastings are now third, just a solitary point behind leaders Cray Valley PM. But while Elphick was pleased with Saturday’s performance, he was keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

He added: “From when I first took over we were 13 points behind Cray. To be within one just shows the hard work the players and the staff have put in.

“The second half was brilliant. It was our fifth clean sheet as well.

“But I remain grounded. We haven’t done anything yet.”

Hastings travel to Whitehawk on Monday, December 27, and Elphick has predicted a stiff test for the U’s.

He said: “I don’t think they’ve won at home in the last three games but they’re a bit of a topsy-turvy side.