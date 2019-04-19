Hastings United play-off place confirmed

Hastings United Football Club’s place in the end-of-season play-offs has been confirmed today (Friday) without even playing.

VCD Athletic - the team one place outside the Bostik League South East Division play-off spots in sixth - lost 3-1 away to Ashford United, meaning they trail Hastings by seven points with only two games remaining.

Ashford moved above Hastings into the top three, but Hastings will go back above the Kent outfit if they win away to Sittingbourne tomorrow.

Hastings will then host Ashford on Easter Monday before ending the regular season at Greenwich Borough next Saturday (April 27).

The sides placed second to fifth - at present Horsham, Ashford, Hastings and Haywards Heath Town - at the end of the campaign will contest the play-offs.

But the play-off winners won’t necessarily be promoted. The Bostik League South East Division is one of seven step four leagues across the country and only the five play-off winners with the best points-per-game average over the season will be promoted.

Of the 28 sides currently in the play-off places across those seven divisions, Hastings are 19th on points-per-game average with 1.909 (63 points from 33 games).

But a strong finish to the season could move them up quite a few places. The ninth placed team at present, Pontefract Collier, is only just ahead on 1.971.

Bostik League South East Division top half (played-points): 1 Cray Wanderers 33-76 (+41 goal difference), 2 Horsham 34-68 (+30), 3 Ashford United 34-64 (+33), 4 HASTINGS UNITED 33-63 (+28), 5 Haywards Heath Town 33-59 (+16), 6 VCD Athletic 34-56 (+4), 7 Hythe Town 34-51 (+9), 8 Whyteleafe 33-48 (+11), 9 Phoenix Sports 33-43 (-2), 10 Whitstable Town 33-42 (-14).