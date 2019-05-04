Hastings United’s play-off conquerors beaten in final

Hastings United Football Club’s play-off semi-final conquerors were beaten in the final.

Hastings’ Bostik League South East promotion hopes ended in heartache as they lost 3-2 at home to Ashford United after extra-time on Monday night.

Ashford were edged out 2-1 after extra-time away to Horsham last night (Friday) in a match watched by a crowd of 880 at Culver Road, Lancing.

George Hayward gave Horsham a 39th minute lead only for Sam Corne - who netted twice against Hastings, including the winner - to bring Ashford level from the penalty spot six minutes later.

There was no further scoring during the second half of normal time, but Horsham prevailed thanks to Dylan Merchant’s winner in the second period of extra-time.

Horsham will definitely be promoted to the Bostik League Premier Division for next season, when they will be up against fellow Sussex sides such as Bognor Regis Town, Lewes and Worthing.