Hastings United snap up another Isthmian premier star

Sam Hasler at The Pilot Field

Hasler (28) is an attacking midfielder formerly of Isthmian premier side Folkestone Invicta, having had spells at Ashford United and Cray Valley PM. He is the latest in a long line of players to put pen to paper for boss Chris Agutter ahead of a 2021-22 that will see United make another big push for promotion.

Hasler said: “I spoke to Aggy a couple of weeks ago and it snowballed from there, I liked the direction of where the club is going and I am excited to get going. I am looking forward to that first game of the season and can’t wait to play in front of the fans.”

Read more about Hasler's signing in the Hastings Observer on Friday

Agutter said: “Has' signing has been a long time coming for us. We have missed opportunities in the past to sign him but we were determined not to miss out on him again. Having kept 90% of the team together we know we are in a strong position and to improve on the group takes some doing, Has certainly does that. He has a cannon of a left foot, great passing range, goals and assists from midfield, there is so much to be excited about with him joining the club.”