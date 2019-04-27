Hastings United to enjoy home advantage in play-off semi-final

Hastings United Football Club will enjoy home advantage in Monday night’s play-off semi-final.

Chris Agutter’s side will host Ashford United in the third versus fourth Bostik League South East Division play-off semi-final.

The winners will face Horsham or Haywards Heath Town, who will meet in the second versus fifth semi-final on the same night.

The final will be played next Friday night at the ground of whichever team finished higher in the regular season.

Hastings secured third place - and with it a home semi-final - by winning 3-1 away to Greenwich Borough on the final day of the regular season this afternoon (Saturday).

They finished two points above Ashford, who thrashed Haywards Heath 5-0 in their last game.

It will be the second time in eight days that Hastings and Ashford have locked horns at The Pilot Field. They drew 2-2 in the league on Easter Monday after Davide Rodari twice put Hastings ahead only for them to be pegged back on both occasions.

Supporters are reminded that season tickets will not be valid for the play-off matches and season ticket holders will have to pay normal admission.

This is a directive of the league as gate receipts are shared between the two clubs and the league.

Bostik League South East Division top half final standings (all played 36 matches): 1 Cray Wanderers 82pts (+44 goal difference), 2 Horsham 74 (+35), 3 HASTINGS UNITED 70 (+33), 4 Ashford United 68 (+38), 5 Haywards Heath Town 63 (+13), 6 VCD Athletic 62 (+8), 7 Hythe Town 52 (+7), 8 Whyteleafe 49 (+8), 9 Phoenix Sports 49 (0), 10 Sevenoaks Town 47 (-5).