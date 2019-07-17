Here are the Manchester United Legends who will play against Hastings United

The squads for the Legends game between Hastings United and Manchester United have been announced.

The game is taking place on Sunday September 8, kicking off at 3pm, and is being held at Hastings United FC, The Pilot Field, Elphinstone Road, TN34 2AX.

Adult tickets cost £10.00 while under 18's tickets are £5.00. A VIP ticket is also available for £50.00, granting buyers the opportunity to meet the players. There are limited tickets remaining so anyone interested is encouraged to act quickly.

The match is being played in conjunction with Hastings United FC, supporting St Michael's Hospice and awareness of prostate cancer.

The Hastings United Legends squad is: 1. Dave King (GK), 2. Adam Flanagan, 3. Nigel Kane, 4. Stuart Playford, 5. Sean Ray, 6. Ben Judge, 7. Terry White, 8. Paul Ruddy, 9. Peter Heritage, 10. Danny Simmonds, 11. Stuart Myall, 12. Paul Smith, 13. Pat Brown (GK), 14. Paul Watson, 15. Simon Beard, 16. Paul Giles, 17. Tommy Osbourne, 18. Ade Olorunda, 19. John Lambert, 20. Tony Burt, 21. Paul Tuppeney, 22. Stafford Browne, 23. Steve Lovell, 24. Jimmy Elford, 25. Liam Barnham, 26. Richard Calloway, 27. Darren Tuppen (Guest player), 28. Ben Saber (Guest player)

The Manchester United Legends squad is: Nick Culken (GK), Lee Martin, Chris Casper, Michael Clegg, Derek Brazil, Wes Brown, Ben Thornley, Russell Beardsmore, Chris Eagles, Keith Gillespie, Danny Webber, Deniol Graham, Sammy McElroy, Andy Ritchie, Frank Stapleton, Arthur Albiston, Ian Cox, Paul Clark (Guest player), John Price (Guest player), Connor Young (Guest player)

Manchester United reserve the right to make amendments to the team depending on injuries.