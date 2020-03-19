Here's how Brighton fans can get a free Football Manager 2020 week-long trial

It’s fair to say Brighton fans have some spare of time on their hands now.

The coronavirus pandemic has suspended elite football until April 3 – although that date is highly likely to be extended.

It means there's no going down to the Amex Stadium nor following them on their travels for the time being.

But another option is the ever-popular Football Manager. Plenty have spent countless hours trying to take a non-league side all the way to the Champions League in the past.

So if you find yourself self-isolating or at a loose end, members of the Brighton faithful can step into the shoes of Graham Potter and sign up for a free week-long trial of Football Manager 2020.

You’ll need a Steam account to do so. Click here and follow the instructions. https://store.steampowered.com/

This free access only applies to the PC/Mac game on Steam and it will only be playable free of charge until 3pm on Wednesday, March 25.

After this, you can continue your journey by purchasing at any time as your career progress will be saved in either your documents folder or the Steam Cloud.