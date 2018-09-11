High-flying Hollington net fourth win out of five

Hollington United Football Club came from behind to record a fourth Mid Sussex League Premier Division victory in five games.

Goals from Kian Moynes and Dom Clarke secured a 2-1 win away to bottom side AFC Uckfield Town reserves and kept the Lions second in the table.

The game was played on a decent surface, which meant Hollington could play their usual passing game. Although certainly not at their best, Hollington looked in control until falling behind when they were caught flat-footed at the back after half-an-hour.

The goal seemed to spark a reaction and 16-year-old Moynes, making his debut, picked the ball up 40 yards out and beat two players before drilling into the bottom corner from 25 yards to make it 1-1 at half time.

After a few choice words, the Lions stepped up the tempo in the second half and opened up Uckfield at will.

Sean Ray and Clarke hit the woodwork, Luke Woodley and Alan Foster both went close too, but it was Clarke who got the winner when he met a perfect cross from Frazer Fitchett to head his third goal in two games.

Moynes - one of three 16-year-olds in Hollington’s side at the end of the game - was the man of the match, sponsored by 1066 Logos.

Hollington manager Scott Price said: “It was important to get that first away win after the last away trip (a 4-1 defeat to Burgess Hill Albion). We weren’t at our best by any means, but showed good character to come back after falling behind.

“The youngsters were superb today. Kian and James Hull played their first games in men’s football and looked like they had been playing for years.”

Price is expecting a few selection headaches for the home game against Peacehaven & Telscombe seconds this coming Saturday with everyone bar Jan Bailey (honeymoon) likely to be available.