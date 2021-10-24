Hole lot of success: Lewis lifts Little Common to win over Steyning

Two-goal Lewis Hole

Common made two changes to the team which drew with Saltdean United a week earlier with Adam Smith and Jack McLean coming in to replace Ollie Weeks and Sammy Bunn. In what was an open encounter, it was Common who went closest to scoring in the fifth minute when the ball fell kindly to Sam Ellis in the area but his goal bound effort was saved by the visiting keeper.

Town almost took the lead themselves when a weak back pass was seized upon and despite rounding Matt Cruttwell the angle was too tight for the Town forward and Common cleared their lines. The opening goal arrived in the 18th minute when a Harry Saville delivery into the box was met by a delightful touch from Hole who lifted the ball over the keeper and into the roof of the net.

The visitors almost found an equaliser moments later but an attempted lob hit the crossbar and rebounded to safety. Saville saw an effort clear the crossbar for Common before both sides had penalty appeals waved away. Town saw two long range efforts clear the crossbar and Common took a 1-0 lead into the interval.

The visitors were level within five minutes of the restart when Scott Faber headed home from a corner despite Cruttwell appearing to be hauled to the floor in the process. A combination of Town keeper and post kept out a McLean near post drive before Common regained the lead when Hole rose the highest to head home from a corner.

It was Common who looked the most likely to add to their tally and Jamie Crone saw an effort saved following good work from James Miriam-Batchelor and Will Brown saw his follow up blocked. The visitors did apply some late pressure but two fine saves from Cruttwell kept them at bay and saw Common collect another three points.