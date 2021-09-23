Hollington happy at home as Southwick are despatched

Hollington United 2021-22 / Picture: Olli Hopkins

It took an excellent Luke Caister penalty save to spark the Lions into life and a wonder goal from the prolific Dan Tewksbury to set them on their way to the win.

Chesting the ball down on the edge of the box Tewkesbury shimmied left then right before spinning 180 degrees to hit a 20-yard half-volley into the far right corner.

Dennis Wate provided an excellent assist soon after for Kwabena “Gyimah” Asante to score his first of the afternoon and double the lead at half-time.

Asante got his just reward for his hard work with a well taken finish after a Tewkesbury flick on from a long throw, giving the home side an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Manager Asher Grindle said: “It was a pleasure watching this young side and things are slowly starting to click into place.

“The goals against column of the league table doesn’t do justice to our defensive capabilities and I’m delighted with back to back clean sheets.